Yash's 'Toxic' opens solidly, draws criticism, Chandru urges support
Yash's latest film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, dropped on Wednesday and kicked off with solid box office numbers. But soon after, critics started pointing out issues with the story and pacing.
On Thursday, Kabzaa director R Chandru jumped in on X (formerly Twitter), calling Toxic "an attempt by a Kannadiga to conquer the world," and urged locals to appreciate Yash's effort.
Fans split, compare 'Toxic' to 'Kabzaa'
Chandru's call for support sparked mixed responses: some fans criticized Toxic while others compared it to Kabzaa, which faced its own share of backlash.
The movie team hasn't addressed the negative reviews yet, so its weekend fate is up in the air.
Still, Toxic is set in Portuguese-era Goa and features Yash in dual roles alongside Kiara Advani and Nayanthara, even if some folks aren't loving the long runtime or lack of emotional depth.