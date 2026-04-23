Ye's upcoming Italy performance to be canceled after UK, France?

The Italian government is facing pressure from trade unions and politicians to cancel rapper Ye's (Kanye West) upcoming performance at the Hellwatt Festival. The 48-year-old musician is currently on his comeback tour in Europe, but several countries, including the UK, France, and Poland , have already canceled his performances due to backlash over his past antisemitic remarks. Despite this, Italy has reportedly sold 68,000 tickets for the Reggio Emilia music festival, where the rapper is set to headline on July 18.

Political response Vice President of European Parliament speaks out Pina Picierno, the vice president of the European Parliament and a senior member of Italy's Democratic Party, criticized the government's inaction over Ye's upcoming concert. She told La Gazzetta di Reggio, "The United Kingdom denied the visa. France effectively prevented the Marseille concert." "Italy, meanwhile, is just staying idle with 68,000 tickets sold, as if nothing had happened."

Festival defense Hellwatt Festival director defends booking Ye Despite the backlash, Victor Yari Milani, the founder and artistic director of the Hellwatt Festival, defended Ye. He described the festival as "a space for free artistic expression." In a statement to ANSA, he acknowledged, "The artist's past comments have certainly provoked a legitimate reaction." "But we also want to remember that Ye formally apologized through the Wall Street Journal in January, stating that he is not a Nazi or antisemite but suffers from bipolar disorder."

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