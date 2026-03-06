'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Holi special: Top twists
The latest Holi episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai brought plenty of twists for the Poddar family.
Maira made a lively return with a new "Maa" tattoo, joking that Abhira was behind it.
Meanwhile, Armaan met Mukti—unaware she's actually Vani—and things got tense as Meher, who already knew Mukti's real identity, was left shocked.
The episode wrapped up with Armaan spotting Kaveri's name on Abhira's phone, setting up even more drama.
Maira introduces Mukti to everyone
During the celebrations, Maira faced questions about her time away and surprised everyone by introducing Mukti.
Meher was clearly uneasy since she knows who Mukti really is.
With Kaveri calling Armaan and Abhira separately for some work, the tangled relationships and secrets just got messier—leaving fans eager to see what happens next.