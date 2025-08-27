YRF Spyverse at a turning point after 'War 2' underperforms
What's the story
The Yash Raj Films (YRF) Spy Universe, which began with Ek Tha Tiger over 10 years ago, has produced massive hits like Tiger Zinda Hai and Pathaan. However, after the underwhelming performance of War 2, trade experts are calling for a reboot of the franchise to keep it relevant and appealing to audiences.
Franchise fatigue
Franchise fatigue setting in, feels Atul Mohan
Atul Mohan, a film trade analyst, told Bollywood Hungama, "I think it is getting repetitive - somebody will need to be saved or there will be an enemy, or they will fight amongst themselves, etc." "The people have also started feeling the same with the Spy Universe films." Distributor Akshaye Rathi added that every franchise needs a reboot eventually. "If you look back, this whole Spyverse retrospectively speaking started with Ek Tha Tiger which was over a decade ago."
Scheduling issues
Rathi stresses on need for regular releases
Rathi also stressed that inconsistent scheduling has diminished the brand's strength. "You can't have a gap of multiple years between two films of the same universe." "To develop and nurture a universe, you need to have at least one or two films coming out every year." He also stressed the need for fresh talent, saying, "For a universe to have its legs, there needs to be a vision for the next 10 years."
Narrative evolution
Need to evolve creative template, says Girish Johar
Girish Johar of Zee Studios said the creative template must evolve. "We need to understand that our target audience is the youth who are catching up to global content on OTT platforms and cinemas and watching complex and far-sighted storytelling, especially spy and undercover movies." Meanwhile, War 2, which is made on an estimated budget of ₹400cr, has only managed to earn ₹343.75cr worldwide, per Sacnilk.