YRF Spyverse at a turning point after 'War 2' underperforms

The Yash Raj Films (YRF) Spy Universe, which began with Ek Tha Tiger over 10 years ago, has produced massive hits like Tiger Zinda Hai and Pathaan. However, after the underwhelming performance of War 2 , trade experts are calling for a reboot of the franchise to keep it relevant and appealing to audiences.

Franchise fatigue Franchise fatigue setting in, feels Atul Mohan Atul Mohan, a film trade analyst, told Bollywood Hungama, "I think it is getting repetitive - somebody will need to be saved or there will be an enemy, or they will fight amongst themselves, etc." "The people have also started feeling the same with the Spy Universe films." Distributor Akshaye Rathi added that every franchise needs a reboot eventually. "If you look back, this whole Spyverse retrospectively speaking started with Ek Tha Tiger which was over a decade ago."

Scheduling issues Rathi stresses on need for regular releases Rathi also stressed that inconsistent scheduling has diminished the brand's strength. "You can't have a gap of multiple years between two films of the same universe." "To develop and nurture a universe, you need to have at least one or two films coming out every year." He also stressed the need for fresh talent, saying, "For a universe to have its legs, there needs to be a vision for the next 10 years."