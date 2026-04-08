Zakir Khan 'Dhurandhar' comments explained; Siddharth Anand seemingly replies

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand has seemingly responded to comedian Zakir Khan 's recent jibe at Bollywood. Khan had claimed that the success of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh , has left many in the industry "jealous." In a cryptic tweet, Anand defended those from Mumbai's Bandra and Juhu areas and their contributions to Hindi cinema. He wrote, "Juhu - Bandra peeps have given all ATBBs (all-time blockbusters) since the past 50 years."

Controversy What did Khan say about Bollywood? Khan, who co-hosted the recently held Screen Awards 2026, had taken a dig at Bollywood for being "jealous" of Dhurandhar's success. He said, "There were bomb blasts in Lyari in the film, but there was smoke between Bandra and Juhu." His comments sparked a flurry of reactions on social media.

Twitter Post See Anand's post here Juhu - Bandra peeps have given all ATBB’s since the past 50 years. You have to be a real duffer to undermine their contribution 😂 — Siddharth Anand (@justSidAnand) April 7, 2026

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Reactions Netizens connect Anand's tweet with Khan's joke Social media users quickly connected the dots, with one saying, "This tweet proves Zakir's joke, though," and another adding, "It was a joke & it seems like it landed right up there where it hurts the most." One user wrote, "Still Juhu- Bandra peeps ki jal rahi hai. I guess you miss the whole point."

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Response Ameesha Patel also slammed Khan for his comments On Monday, actor Ameesha Patel also responded to Khan's comments. She wrote on X, "Dude, stop spreading NEGATIVITY! film industry has valued and respected DHURANDHAR! Superstars like SRK, Salman, Sunny, Hrithik, Ajay etc have given not just 1 but 25 plus mega hits and will continue to do so." "Chill. They have shown their power for several years and will do so in the future as well."