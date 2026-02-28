Zeenat Aman 'proud' of female representation on film sets

Veteran Bollywood actor Zeenat Aman recently spoke about the changing dynamics of women in the film industry. In an interview with IANS, she reflected on how a woman's role and relevance in cinema evolve at different life stages. She also expressed pride in seeing more women involved in filmmaking today, compared to her early career when she felt a "heroine's shelf life was short."

Industry changes Aman notices more women on sets today Aman pointed out that in her early days, there were very few women working on film sets. She said, "I am very proud of the fact that a lot of girls, a lot of women are seen on sets these days." "In my era, there were no girls working. There was only me and my hairdresser." She added, "In The Royals that we did, the camera person, the producer, all the directors, they were all ladies, all women."

Career longevity 'The shelf life of the heroine...' Aman added, "These days, actresses, after being married and after becoming mothers, get good roles." "It was not like this in our time. The shelf life of the heroine was very short." The actor spoke about the shift from celluloid to digital, saying, "At that time, we used to shoot on celluloid." "After the shooting, the rushes used to go and they used to be developed later. But now, in the digital world, it's right here, right now."

