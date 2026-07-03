Zendaya launches 'The Odyssey' press tour channeling her Athena look
Entertainment
Zendaya just kicked off the press tour for her new movie, The Odyssey, and she's already making waves with a look inspired by her character, Athena.
The film, directed by Christopher Nolan and following up her recent Spider-Man: Brand New Day project, is set to hit theaters.
Zendaya spotted with Hathaway and Damon
Spotted in New York City alongside Anne Hathaway and Matt Damon, Zendaya rocked a Khaite outfit featuring a draped blouse, knee-length skirt, and a bold black leather belt.
Her metallic gold heels gave gladiator vibes with a modern twist.
She paired it all with a short curly bob and bronzed makeup, proving once again that even without Tom Holland at her side, she's a force in both fashion and film.