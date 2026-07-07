Zendaya reveals battling Iceland's chill while filming 'The Odyssey'

'My mouth was...frozen': Zendaya on 1st day of 'The Odyssey'

By Apoorva Rastogi 12:48 pm Jul 07, 202612:48 pm

What's the story

Hollywood actor Zendaya recently revealed that she had a tough time delivering her lines on the first day of filming Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. The shoot took place in Iceland, where the freezing temperatures left her unable to speak properly. "It was particularly cold. It was in Iceland. My mouth was just frozen. There is nothing coming out." "My mouth would not move. Literally. It came out like, 'Blah blah blah.' So embarrassing," she told the Happy Sad Confused podcast.