Zinta hypes 'Hanuman Ansh' directed by Chaturvedi after ₹132.13cr

Preity Zinta is hyping up Hanuman Ansh, a film about Neem Karoli Baba directed by Vishal Chaturvedi.

Despite barely any buzz at launch, the movie has pulled in ₹132.13 crore across India in just 32 days.

Zinta posted theater photos on Instagram, saying "Sita Ram" and "Wow," and encouraged everyone: "Don't miss it folks."