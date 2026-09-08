Zinta hypes 'Hanuman Ansh' directed by Chaturvedi after ₹132.13cr
Entertainment
Preity Zinta is hyping up Hanuman Ansh, a film about Neem Karoli Baba directed by Vishal Chaturvedi.
Despite barely any buzz at launch, the movie has pulled in ₹132.13 crore across India in just 32 days.
Zinta posted theater photos on Instagram, saying "Sita Ram" and "Wow," and encouraged everyone: "Don't miss it folks."
Dhar and Dhawan praise 'Hanuman Ansh'
Other celebrities are loving it too. Aditya Dhar shared his thoughts online, and Varun Dhawan called watching it with his mother an amazing experience, giving props to Shobhinaw Satyaa's acting and Chaturvedi's direction.
Interestingly, Chaturvedi mentioned on a podcast that some industry people who weren't supportive during filming later reached out with congratulations after seeing the film's success.