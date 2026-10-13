Zubeen Garg's family protest in Sonapur after Amritprabha Mahanta's bail
Entertainment
Zubeen Garg's family, musicians associated with the singer, and a huge crowd of fans gathered in Sonapur to protest after the Gauhati High Court granted bail to Amritprabha Mahanta, one of the people accused in the singer's death.
The group called for justice and a fair and speedy trial.
Garima Saikia Garg fears evidence tampering
Garg's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, said she worries evidence could be tampered with now that singer Amritprabha Mahanta is out on bail.
She questioned why bail was given and pointed out possible risks if others are released too, but added she still trusts the courts for a fair trial.
The strong turnout showed just how much Garg meant to Assam, with supporters promising to keep pushing for answers.