Zubeen Garg's family protest in Sonapur after Amritprabha Mahanta's bail

Garg's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, said she worries evidence could be tampered with now that singer Amritprabha Mahanta is out on bail.

She questioned why bail was given and pointed out possible risks if others are released too, but added she still trusts the courts for a fair trial.

The strong turnout showed just how much Garg meant to Assam, with supporters promising to keep pushing for answers.