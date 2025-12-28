Next Article
10 Indians die, 4 missing after being recruited into Russian army
Ten Indians have lost their lives and four are missing after being lured and coerced into the Russian army while seeking jobs abroad.
Jagdeep Singh, who traveled to Russia searching for his brother, confirmed the deaths with official documents.
The victims were from Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Jammu.
Calls for action and spotlight on exploitation
Rajya Sabha member Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal is urging the Indian government to bring back the bodies and prevent more Indians from being lured into the Russian army.
Jagdeep Singh revealed that around 700 Indians may have been forced into service by travel agents—much higher than official estimates—and called for urgent investigations and stronger protection for citizens working overseas.