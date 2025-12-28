Bengaluru engineer among 8 arrested in cannabis trafficking case India Dec 28, 2025

A Bengaluru software engineer was among eight people arrested for running a cannabis smuggling ring.

The group moved high-quality Sheelavathi strain cannabis from the Andhra-Odisha border to Tamil Nadu and even Sri Lanka, opening up a new route for these operations.

Gade Renuka, just 28 years old from Vizianagaram, was identified as the mastermind—she was known among associates as the "lady don."