Messi event chaos: Organizer stays in custody as probe deepens

Bail denied as Kolkata's planning called out

Dutta's bail was refused because of his influence and ongoing investigations. He's accused of mishandling contracts and taking cash payments, while over 34,000 tickets (worth ₹19 crore) were sold for an event that saw Messi leave after just 20 minutes—leaving many fans frustrated, especially those who paid up to ₹20,000 each.

The fiasco has sparked questions about Kolkata's lack of professional event management compared to other cities, putting Dutta's role under even more scrutiny.