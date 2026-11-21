14-year-old detained for trying to sell Agniveers' data on dark-web
What's the story
A 14-year-old boy from Ballabhgarh, Haryana, has been detained by the Delhi Police's Special Cell. He allegedly hacked into a test website designed for former Agniveers to register themselves and look for vacancies in other government departments, and stealing sensitive information. The minor is said to have accessed data on around 4,000 Agniveers, soldiers recruited under a special scheme, and tried to sell it on the dark web for $500 (around ₹46,300).
AI involvement
Minor used AI tools to hack website
The minor allegedly hacked a test website meant for ex-Agniveers to register and look for jobs in other government departments. He used artificial intelligence tools to carry out the hack. The exact method he used to breach the website is still being investigated by officials.
Data retrieval
Police recover stolen data from minor's devices
The Delhi Police's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit has recovered the stolen data from the minor's digital devices.
They are now examining this material to determine its authenticity and the extent of the alleged breach.
To verify the information recovered, police have also approached the Ministry of Home Affairs for an official database of Agniveers.
Case status
Minor later handed over to family
The minor was apprehended and questioned as per the law, but after preliminary questioning, he was handed over to his family.
The investigation is still ongoing to determine how the website was accessed, if any other data has been compromised beyond what was recovered from the boy's devices, and whether any third party had purchased or accessed this database.