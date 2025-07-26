2 Bangladeshi men shot dead by BSF in Tripura

BSF and BGB held a flag meeting

One smuggler died at the spot; two others were taken back to Bangladesh, where one later passed away and another is still being treated.

Following this, BSF and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) held a flag meeting—BGB raised concerns over the shooting, but BSF said they acted only after being attacked.

Tripura Police have arrested two Indian suspects linked to the smuggling attempt. Investigations are ongoing and border security has been tightened.

Authorities also seized Viagra tablets worth ₹15 lakh from the scene.