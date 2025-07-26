2 Bangladeshi men shot dead by BSF in Tripura
Two Bangladeshi nationals were shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) near Amzadnagar, South Tripura, after a group of 10-15 smugglers—including some Indian accomplices—crossed into India using wooden planks to dodge the border fence.
The situation escalated when the group attacked BSF personnel with stones during heavy rain, prompting the BSF to open fire in self-defense.
BSF and BGB held a flag meeting
One smuggler died at the spot; two others were taken back to Bangladesh, where one later passed away and another is still being treated.
Following this, BSF and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) held a flag meeting—BGB raised concerns over the shooting, but BSF said they acted only after being attacked.
Tripura Police have arrested two Indian suspects linked to the smuggling attempt. Investigations are ongoing and border security has been tightened.
Authorities also seized Viagra tablets worth ₹15 lakh from the scene.