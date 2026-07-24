BSF jawan snatches rifle, opens fire on colleagues; 2 killed
What's the story
Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were killed and one critically injured after a fellow jawan allegedly opened fire inside the BSF Sector Headquarters in Malda district, West Bengal. The incident took place at the 17 Mile Sector Headquarters in Baishnabnagar on Thursday when the jawan allegedly snatched a service rifle from a sentry and opened fire. The accused, Constable Shivam Mishra of the 119th Battalion, has been detained after the incident.
Victims and probe
Deceased jawans identified, probe underway
The deceased BSF personnel have been identified as Ajay Kumar Singh (51) of Bihar's Chhapra district and Ambadas Suresh Durgu (37) from Maharashtra's Gadchiroli. Both were members of the 71st Battalion.
Vikas Verma, also known as Vikas Brahm, was critically injured in the incident and is undergoing treatment at Malda Medical College and Hospital.
The exact motive behind the firing is still unclear, with investigations underway by both BSF and local police.
Disciplinary past
Mishra had previously allegedly fired at colleagues
According to India Today, preliminary investigations suggest that the accused may have been suffering from severe mental distress.
IANS, citing BSF sources, reported that Constable Mishra had a history of disciplinary action, having allegedly fired at his colleagues about a year ago.
He was punished under BSF law for the earlier incident and was due to be sent home when Thursday's shooting occurred.
However, officials have not confirmed if this past disciplinary action is related to the recent firing incident.
Internal investigation
Internal inquiry launched by BSF
BSF Malda Sector Deputy Inspector General Surendra Kumar Jha said that an internal inquiry has been launched to ascertain the sequence of events and circumstances leading to the firing.
Local police have also launched an investigation and are registering a case under relevant provisions of law.
The bodies of the deceased jawans have been shifted to Malda Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem procedures.