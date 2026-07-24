BSF jawan snatches rifle, opens fire on colleagues; 2 killed

The deceased BSF personnel have been identified as Ajay Kumar Singh (51) of Bihar's Chhapra district and Ambadas Suresh Durgu (37) from Maharashtra's Gadchiroli. Both were members of the 71st Battalion.

Vikas Verma, also known as Vikas Brahm, was critically injured in the incident and is undergoing treatment at Malda Medical College and Hospital.

The exact motive behind the firing is still unclear, with investigations underway by both BSF and local police.