2,000-year-old Buddhist site found in Kashmir
Archeologists have uncovered a 2,000-year-old Buddhist site in Zehanpora village, Baramulla district, Kashmir.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it a "proud moment" for India's cultural heritage.
The site, from the Kushan era, includes ancient stupas and monastic buildings—discovered after researchers studied old photos of similar sites kept in a French museum.
Why this matters
This spot may have functioned as an important Buddhist center, possibly linked to the Kushan capital of Huvishkapura, and sat on an ancient trade route between Gandhara and Kashmir.
Drone surveys revealed the mounds were actually man-made. Experts from Kashmir University and the Department of Archives found Gandharan-style architecture here, giving us fresh clues about how Buddhism shaped Kashmir's history and culture.