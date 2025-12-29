Delhi-Mathura highway: Dense fog causes back-to-back accidents India Dec 29, 2025

Dense fog on the Delhi-Mathura Highway in Faridabad led to two late-night crashes on Saturday.

First, a Hyundai Verna lost control and flipped near Sector 28 Metro Station.

While police and locals were helping out, another car hit a Maruti Suzuki Swift that belonged to a passerby who had stopped to witness the incident; the Swift was struck from behind by another vehicle.

Thankfully, everyone walked away with only minor injuries.