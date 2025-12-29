Next Article
Delhi-Mathura highway: Dense fog causes back-to-back accidents
India
Dense fog on the Delhi-Mathura Highway in Faridabad led to two late-night crashes on Saturday.
First, a Hyundai Verna lost control and flipped near Sector 28 Metro Station.
While police and locals were helping out, another car hit a Maruti Suzuki Swift that belonged to a passerby who had stopped to witness the incident; the Swift was struck from behind by another vehicle.
Thankfully, everyone walked away with only minor injuries.
Safety reminders after the scare
No one needed hospital care—airbags and quick first aid did the trick.
Police confirmed both drivers were sober.
With more fog expected, officials are urging everyone to slow down (under 40km/h) and plan to add reflective tapes on vehicles for better visibility.
Stay safe out there!