Delhi-Mumbai Expressway accident: Couple dies trapped in wrecked car
A couple lost their lives on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway after being trapped in their car for hours, with no help from passersby or emergency services.
Lachhi Ram (42) and Kusum Lata (38) were found dead near Nuh on December 3, highlighting a heartbreaking failure in both emergency response and basic human compassion.
Children left orphaned, blame game follows
Their four children are now left without parents because help arrived too late—rescue teams only found them at 7:38am.
The tragedy has sparked outrage, with police and highway authorities blaming each other for the delay.
The family is left asking tough questions, as Ram's father put it: "Why did no one help my son?"
The incident has many questioning how safe our highways really are and whether we look out for each other enough.