Mumbai woman finds blade cut on hand during metro ride
India
A woman in Mumbai noticed a blade cut on her hand while taking the metro recently and believes it happened when a man standing near her on the escalator crossed his arms.
She shared her story in an Instagram video, mentioning that her mom recognized the injury as something similar to past random attacks.
Viral post sparks safety talks
After getting a tetanus shot, she urged others to stay alert while commuting.
Her post quickly racked up over 94,000 views and got people talking online about women's safety in public spaces—many suggested more awareness and preventive steps are needed to stop incidents like this.