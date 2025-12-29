Next Article
DAC set to clear ₹80,000 crore for new defense tech
India
India's Defence Acquisition Council, led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, is meeting Monday to approve about ₹80,000 crore worth of fast-tracked military gear.
On the table: advanced surveillance planes (AEW&C), homegrown NETRA systems, and long-endurance drones—basically, a big push to upgrade air defense and intelligence.
Why should you care?
This is the fourth major defense shopping spree this year and it's all about making India's military more high-tech and self-reliant.
It also gives a boost to local manufacturing—so companies like BEL and HAL are seeing their stocks rise.
If you're interested in tech or the future of national security (or just want to know where big government money is going), this is one to watch.