Delhi: Traffic cops targeted in fake bribery scam with doctored videos, bogus stickers

How the racket worked and where things stand now

The gang's operations date back over a decade.

Alongside Meena's crew, Jeeshan Ali ran a parallel operation making over 2,000 fake no-entry stickers every month—charging drivers up to ₹5,000 each and using WhatsApp groups to dodge police checks.

Police have arrested Meena, Ali, and three others so far.

Investigators seized forged stickers, spy cameras, weapons, and phones; they're now digging into digital evidence and examining how the syndicate operated for years and whether any traffic officers aided the gang.

The probe is still ongoing under strict anti-gang laws.