Delhi: Traffic cops targeted in fake bribery scam with doctored videos, bogus stickers
A large extortion gang in Delhi has been caught for tricking traffic cops.
Led by Rajkumar Meena, the group sent drivers to break rules, secretly filmed officers giving fines, then edited the footage to make it look like bribery.
They threatened to leak these fake videos unless officers paid up—sometimes demanding as much as ₹20 lakh.
How the racket worked and where things stand now
The gang's operations date back over a decade.
Alongside Meena's crew, Jeeshan Ali ran a parallel operation making over 2,000 fake no-entry stickers every month—charging drivers up to ₹5,000 each and using WhatsApp groups to dodge police checks.
Police have arrested Meena, Ali, and three others so far.
Investigators seized forged stickers, spy cameras, weapons, and phones; they're now digging into digital evidence and examining how the syndicate operated for years and whether any traffic officers aided the gang.
The probe is still ongoing under strict anti-gang laws.