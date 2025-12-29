Next Article
Fuel prices stay steady—no surprises this week
India
Petrol and diesel prices haven't budged across India's big cities, with Oil Marketing Companies maintaining rates at the same level since May 2022.
Despite daily updates based on global oil trends and other factors, fuel costs have remained unchanged since tax cuts back in May 2022.
What are the prices in your city?
Here's how things look: Delhi's petrol is ₹94.72/L and diesel is ₹87.62/L.
Mumbai pays a bit more—₹104.21/L for petrol, ₹92.15/L for diesel.
Kolkata and Chennai hover around ₹103-100 for petrol, while Hyderabad tops the chart at ₹107.46/L for petrol.
Quick tip: Check fuel prices by SMS
Want today's price in your area? Just send an SMS:
Indian Oil users text "RSP" plus your city code to 9224992249;
BPCL users send "RSP" to 9223112222;
HPCL folks text "HP Price" to 9222201122—super easy!