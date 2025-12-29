Next Article
Mumbai woman loses ₹3.75cr in wild virtual arrest scam
India
A 68-year-old Mumbai woman lost ₹3.75 crore after scammers pretended to be Colaba police, accusing her of money laundering and threatening arrest.
They set up a fake online court, pressured her for personal and financial details, and kept her on edge for about two months.
Scammers went all out with fake judge and essay
Taking things further, the fraudsters impersonated Supreme Court Justice DY Chandrachud in their mock court.
They even convinced her to write a personal essay as part of a supposed "character check."
When her money wasn't returned, she finally reported it—leading to one arrest in Gujarat, but the main culprits are still at large and believed to be operating from abroad.