Ludhiana: Heavy fog sparks chain-reaction crash; 1 dead, 5 hurt

How it unfolded & aftermath

After the initial crash, a truck carrying LPG cylinders braked suddenly and was hit from behind by a car.

Things escalated when a cement truck smashed into the LPG truck, spilling cylinders onto the road.

Another truck tried to dodge them but lost control, crashing into another vehicle and the railing—tragically hitting pedestrian Bara Singh from Gurthali village.

The pile-up caused two hours of traffic chaos before emergency teams cleared the scene and took the injured to hospital.

Police say they're looking into exactly how it all happened and will take action as needed.