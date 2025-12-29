Bihar man's IDs misused in ₹48cr scam; 3 arrested
Karan Kumar Ram, a 40-year-old from Siwan, Bihar, found himself at the center of a massive ₹48 crore fraud after his PAN and Aadhar cards were used to set up a company.
The accused carried out high-value transactions in Ram's name during 2020-21, without his knowledge.
Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has now arrested people linked to the scam.
How it happened—and where things stand now
Ram got hired as a data entry operator at a Delhi factory in 2019 but was let go after just three months.
Years later, he was shocked to receive tax notices for crores he never earned.
Realizing his identity had been misused for fraudulent financial transactions, he filed a complaint in July 2025.
The EOW investigated and registered an FIR on December 24, leading to arrests. Further investigation into the fraud is ongoing.