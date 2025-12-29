Next Article
Dense fog triggers crashes on Yamuna Expressway, Delhi-Mathura highway
India
Thick fog rolled into Greater Noida and Faridabad on Saturday night, leading to multiple accidents on the Yamuna Expressway and Delhi-Mathura National Highway.
Two men were injured, and a three-car pile-up near the 20-km mark set two vehicles on fire—firefighters managed to control the blaze within an hour.
Why does this matter?
This isn't a one-off: heavy fog has caused several serious crashes here lately.
Just earlier this month, a massive pile-up near Mathura killed 13 people.
Even last night in Faridabad, two more cars crashed—luckily, both drivers escaped with minor injuries.
If you're driving these routes in winter, extra caution really matters; low visibility can turn routine trips risky fast.