Himachal doctors end strike after CM's assurance
Doctors at Shimla's IGMC ended their strike after Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu promised a fresh investigation into the termination of Dr. Raghav Narula.
The protest began when a video went viral showing Dr. Narula in a physical altercation with a patient, leading to his dismissal and sparking widespread support from other medical groups.
Why does this matter?
The strike disrupted outpatient care and delayed non-emergency treatments across state hospitals, leaving many patients in limbo.
While emergency services stayed open, the walkout highlighted deep tensions between hospital staff and administration—and showed how quickly healthcare can be affected by workplace disputes.
With the CM stepping in and another meeting set for January 3, all eyes are on whether Dr. Narula's case will be resolved fairly and if trust can be rebuilt among doctors moving forward.