Himachal doctors end strike after CM's assurance

Why does this matter?

The strike disrupted outpatient care and delayed non-emergency treatments across state hospitals, leaving many patients in limbo.

While emergency services stayed open, the walkout highlighted deep tensions between hospital staff and administration—and showed how quickly healthcare can be affected by workplace disputes.

With the CM stepping in and another meeting set for January 3, all eyes are on whether Dr. Narula's case will be resolved fairly and if trust can be rebuilt among doctors moving forward.