Rajnath Singh, Yogi Adityanath to hoist flag at Ayodhya Ram temple

What's going on at the temple?

Singh will visit both Ram Lalla and Ram Darbar temples, tour the complex, and speak to devotees at Angad Tila.

Rituals kicked off December 27 with traditional havans, protective kavach installation, a palanquin festival, and mandal puja.

On December 31, expect devotional music, a dhol festival, special food offerings (56 bhog dishes!), and cultural performances by artists like Anup Jalota—plus Ramlila plays and poetry until January 2.

VIP passes are already fully booked!