India doubles down on '0 tolerance' for terrorism at NIA conference
India just wrapped up the Anti-Terror Conference-2025 in Delhi, with Home Minister Amit Shah kicking things off and experts from police, technology, law, and related fields in attendance.
The big message? India isn't backing down from its "zero tolerance" stance on terrorism—especially when it comes to threats like cross-border attacks, cyber-enabled terror, narco-terrorism, and youth radicalization.
Why should you care?
This isn't just talk—officials highlighted how new tech and better teamwork are helping catch more terrorists (the NIA's conviction rate is now above 90%).
Recent operations like those tackling the Pahalgam attack and Red Fort blast show progress.
The goal is clear: make anti-terror efforts smarter across all states so everyone feels safer.