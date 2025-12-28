India doubles down on '0 tolerance' for terrorism at NIA conference India Dec 28, 2025

India just wrapped up the Anti-Terror Conference-2025 in Delhi, with Home Minister Amit Shah kicking things off and experts from police, technology, law, and related fields in attendance.

The big message? India isn't backing down from its "zero tolerance" stance on terrorism—especially when it comes to threats like cross-border attacks, cyber-enabled terror, narco-terrorism, and youth radicalization.