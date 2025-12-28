'Operation Sindoor,' 'Mahadev' were India's response to Pakistan-based terror: Home secy
After a deadly attack in Pahalgam killed civilians, India launched Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev as a "strong and decisive response" to Pakistan-based terror groups, according to Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan.
He also highlighted the National Investigation Agency's strong track record at the Anti-Terror Conference.
Why does it matter?
These operations marked a major shift in India's approach—targeting militant sites across the border with quick, coordinated strikes.
The actions sparked an India-Pakistan crisis and showed India is willing to take bold steps against terrorism, even under nuclear constraints.
The conference also focused on using tech like digital forensics and big-data analytics to fight radicalization and organized crime, signaling a more modern strategy for national security.