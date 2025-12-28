Next Article
Red Fort blast victims still awaiting promised compensation
It's been over a month since the Red Fort blast, but many victims and their families are still waiting for the ₹10 lakh compensation Delhi promised.
Even after submitting all paperwork, most haven't seen a rupee—thanks to verification delays and red tape.
Families of victims like 18-year-old Nouman Ansari and priest Vinay Pathak say they've done everything asked but are left hanging.
Why does this matter?
These families aren't just missing money—they're struggling with medical bills, lost jobs, and damaged property.
Some have barely received anything from insurance either; one taxi driver got just ₹14,000 after his loan was cleared.
It's a tough situation where help can't come soon enough.