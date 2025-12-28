Red Fort blast victims still awaiting promised compensation India Dec 28, 2025

It's been over a month since the Red Fort blast, but many victims and their families are still waiting for the ₹10 lakh compensation Delhi promised.

Even after submitting all paperwork, most haven't seen a rupee—thanks to verification delays and red tape.

Families of victims like 18-year-old Nouman Ansari and priest Vinay Pathak say they've done everything asked but are left hanging.