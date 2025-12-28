Delhi cops hand out nearly 24,000 traffic fines in a single day

Most fines for speeding and red lights—plus helmet and DUI checks

Over 19,000 people were fined for overspeeding or running red lights—caught mostly by automated cameras.

Cops also stopped riders without helmets, drivers going the wrong way, triple riding, and dangerous driving.

Meanwhile, checkpoints handed out over 200 fines for drunk driving.

With New Year's Eve around the corner, police are urging everyone to stick to public transport or have a sober driver to keep things safe.