Next Article
Delhi cops hand out nearly 24,000 traffic fines in a single day
India
Delhi Traffic Police went all out on Saturday, issuing almost 24,000 challans across the city as part of a pre-New Year safety push.
The main targets? Speeding and red-light jumping, but plenty of other violations made the list too.
Most fines for speeding and red lights—plus helmet and DUI checks
Over 19,000 people were fined for overspeeding or running red lights—caught mostly by automated cameras.
Cops also stopped riders without helmets, drivers going the wrong way, triple riding, and dangerous driving.
Meanwhile, checkpoints handed out over 200 fines for drunk driving.
With New Year's Eve around the corner, police are urging everyone to stick to public transport or have a sober driver to keep things safe.