Lockheed Martin wants India to pick its C-130J for Air Force upgrade

Lockheed Martin is pitching its C-130J Super Hercules to help the Indian Air Force (IAF) modernize. India plans to buy 60-80 new medium transport planes, aiming to swap out old An-32 and Il-76 aircraft. The official bidding process should kick off by early 2026.

Teaming up with Tata, and a possible 1st for India Lockheed has joined forces with Tata Advanced Systems, hoping to set up India's first-ever C-130J assembly line outside the US.

The IAF already flies 12 of these planes, and Tata's Hyderabad facility just shipped its 250th tail section for global assembly—so there's some solid experience here.

Big competition and even bigger requirements India's MTA program is open worldwide, with rivals like Embraer's KC-390 and Airbus's A400M in the mix.

The deal could involve a big push on "Make in India" local production.