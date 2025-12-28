UP deletes nearly 2.9 crore names from voter list—Here's what's going on
Big update for voters in Uttar Pradesh: almost 2.89 crore names have been dropped from the state's draft electoral roll, which comes out December 31.
After a major clean-up drive this winter, the list now has about 12.55 crore voters.
The Chief Electoral Officer says this was part of a push for cleaner, more accurate voting records.
Why you should care
If you or someone you know finds their name missing, you're not alone—over 1 crore people are now marked as "unmapped" and need to submit ID documents to remain on the list.
Most deletions happened because of migration, being enrolled as voters elsewhere, or untraceable addresses—especially in big cities like Lucknow and Kanpur.
If your name was deleted by mistake, there's a chance to reapply or raise objections between January 1 and January 31 next year before the process concludes in February.
This is all about making sure elections stay fair and up-to-date—so it's worth checking your status!