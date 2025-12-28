Kanpur hospital accidentally declares living man dead, starts post-mortem

A junior doctor mistakenly filled out Vinod's file with the death declaration intended for the other patient. Thinking Vinod had died, the doctor notified police and set off the post-mortem process. It wasn't until officers arrived that anyone realized Vinod was still breathing.

What's happening now?

After things got sorted out (and panic settled down), three staff members—including the junior doctor and a nurse—were suspended.

The hospital has set up an inquiry team to dig into what went wrong and expects answers within 48 hours.

Meanwhile, Vinod is still in the hospital and thankfully stable.