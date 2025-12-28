Next Article
Delhi's air turns 'severe,' thick fog throws travel plans off
India
Delhi is facing some tough winter days: the IMD has issued an orange alert as dense fog blankets the city, with temperatures dipping to 7°C at night.
These chilly, low-visibility conditions have persisted for weeks in parts of northern India.
Why does this matter?
Flights in and out of Delhi (and nearby cities like Dehradun and Amritsar) are getting delayed or canceled thanks to the heavy fog—airlines have already put out warnings.
On top of that, Delhi's air quality has dropped into the "severe" zone, with AQI readings as high as 457 in some areas.
Authorities recommend wearing masks outside and using air purifiers indoors until things clear up.