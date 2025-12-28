Raigarh: Villagers' protest over coal block turns violent
A peaceful sit-in by villagers from 14 villages in Tamnar, Raigarh, against the Gare Pelma Sector-I coal project escalated on Saturday.
Protesters reportedly threw stones, clashed with police, and set fire to vehicles like a police bus and ambulance.
They also damaged Jindal Power Limited's coal plant, torching machinery and vandalizing offices.
What happened next?
Police filed multiple FIRs for rioting and arson after the chaos. At least eight people—including some police officers—were injured.
Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has ordered an inquiry, promising strict action against those responsible.
Officials are now moving to cancel a recent public hearing about the project, while security has been tightened in Tamnar to prevent more trouble.