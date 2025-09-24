3 minors, 21 women among 71 Naxalites who surrendered: Report
Big news from Dantewada: 71 Naxalites—including 21 women and three minors, specifically a 17-year-old boy and two minor girls, aged 16 and 17—have surrendered to police, stepping away from violence and insurgency.
Many in the group were involved in attacks against security forces or supported the Maoist movement with logistics and propaganda.
This mass surrender is part of a push by Bastar police to help Naxalites leave behind the conflict and start fresh.
Two leaders had ₹8 lakh bounties each
The surrendered Naxalites said they'd lost faith in Maoist ideology, inspired by police initiatives like 'Lon Varratu' and 'Poona Margem.'
Each was given ₹50,000 in immediate cash support and will receive further help to rebuild their lives.
Notably, 30 had bounties totaling ₹64 lakh on their heads—including two leaders with ₹8 lakh each.
Since June 2020, over 1,100 have surrendered under these programs as security operations ramp up across Bastar.
The government aims to end Left Wing Extremism by March 2026 with a mix of pressure and rehabilitation.