3 minors, 21 women among 71 Naxalites who surrendered: Report

The surrendered Naxalites said they'd lost faith in Maoist ideology, inspired by police initiatives like 'Lon Varratu' and 'Poona Margem.'

Each was given ₹50,000 in immediate cash support and will receive further help to rebuild their lives.

Notably, 30 had bounties totaling ₹64 lakh on their heads—including two leaders with ₹8 lakh each.

Since June 2020, over 1,100 have surrendered under these programs as security operations ramp up across Bastar.

The government aims to end Left Wing Extremism by March 2026 with a mix of pressure and rehabilitation.