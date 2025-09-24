Hand, foot and mouth disease cases rising in Delhi-NCR

HFMD is caused by common viruses like Enterovirus-71 or Coxsackievirus A16. It spreads pretty easily through things like saliva or touching surfaces an infected person used. Kids usually get fever and sore throat first, then painful mouth sores and red blisters on their hands or feet.

What to do if your child gets HFMD

Doctors say if your child gets HFMD, keep them home until they're better—no school or playdates for now.

Make sure everyone washes hands well, cleans shared stuff often, and doesn't share towels or utensils.

If the fever won't go away or your kid seems really dehydrated or worse after a few days, it's time to call the doctor.

Health officials are urging everyone to stay alert so this outbreak doesn't get worse.