3-year-old boy abducted in Tamil Nadu; Karnataka-registered car used
India
In a worrying incident on September 23, 2025, three-year-old Yogesh was taken from right outside his home in Vellore, Tamil Nadu.
CCTV shows a man in a helmet forcibly taking him to a car with Karnataka plates.
Yogesh had just come home for lunch with his dad, Venu, who works as a software engineer.
Police suspect car's registration could be fake
The abductor reportedly threw chili powder at Venu to stop him from intervening and then sped off with Yogesh.
Police were called right away and are checking CCTV from nearby areas.
There haven't been any ransom calls or hints of personal grudges so far.
Officers suspect the car's registration could be fake and have ramped up patrols at state borders while the search continues.