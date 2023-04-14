India

Jammu and Kashmir: Footbridge collapse injures 40 during Baisakhi celebrations

Jammu and Kashmir: Footbridge collapse injures 40 during Baisakhi celebrations

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 14, 2023, 05:58 pm 1 min read

The police said that a rescue operation was underway

Baisakhi celebrations turned into a tragedy after a footbridge collapsed at Beni Sangam in Bain village in Udhampur's Chenani Block in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. According to reports, at least 40 people, including several children, sustained injuries in the incident. Udhampur Senior Superintendant of Police (SSP) Dr. Vinod Kumar said that a rescue operation was underway and concerned officials have reached the spot.

Watch: Video shows collapsed footbridge at Beni Sangam

No casualties were reported in the incident

Per reports, the bridge was overloaded with a large number of people when it collapsed. Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar told PTI that no casualties were registered in the accident. The injured have been taken to Chenani Hospital and District Hospital Udhampur. Videos and pictures showing the extent of the damage are also being widely shared on social media.