COVID-19: 96 oxygen concentrators seized from Delhi's Khan Chacha restaurant

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on May 07, 2021, 05:04 pm

The Delhi Police today seized as many as 96 oxygen concentrators from the popular Khan Chacha restaurant in the city's Khan Market area, reports say.

The development comes just days after more than 400 oxygen concentrators were recovered from a restaurant and a farmhouse in South Delhi.

Several cases of hoarding and black marketing of oxygen-related equipment have surfaced amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Information

Cops release video of the raid at Khan Chacha

The Delhi Police has also released a video of the raid conducted at the restaurant to the media. In the clip, dozens of sealed boxes of oxygen concentrators were seen piled up at the eatery.

Twitter Post

You can watch the video here

#WATCH Delhi Police seizes 96 oxygen concentrators from Khan Chacha restaurant in Khan Market



(Source: Delhi Police) pic.twitter.com/odWPtvQJrz — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2021

Developments

419 oxygen concentrators were seized earlier this week

Earlier this week, the Delhi Police seized 419 oxygen concentrators from the Nege & Ju restaurant in Lodhi Colony and a farmhouse in South Delhi.

Hitesh Prakash, 32, the manager of the restaurant, has been arrested, along with three other men - Gaurav Singh, Satish Sethi, and Vikrant Singh.

They are accused of selling the oxygen concentrators at over three times the actual price.

Twitter Post

Delhi Police posted this video last night

BIGGEST HAUL |

419 #OxygenConcentrators seized by @DCPSouthDelhi #DelhiPolice PS Lodhi cly team from restaurant bar Nege Ju and a south delhi farmhouse in raid on #hoarding #blackmarketing Were criminally profiteering by selling at 3 half time rates to needy ppl. 4 arrested. pic.twitter.com/eJwDvw3fID — #DilKiPolice Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) May 6, 2021

Action

All raided places are owned by Navneet Kalra

After due verification, it has been found that all the places where raids were held are owned by one Navneet Kalra.

A few reports claim that he is absconding.

Atul Kumar Thakur, DCP (South), said, "Kalra's role in the black marketing case is being verified."

Meanwhile, the four arrested accused have been booked under sections of Essential Commodities Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Other details

Accused imported equipment, sold them at Rs. 70,000 each

According to a report by The Indian Express, nine more oxygen concentrators were recovered from Town Hall - another restaurant located in the Khan Market area.

Hitesh Prakash, the manager of Nege & Ju, reportedly told the police that all the equipment was imported and subsequently sold to the family members of COVID-19 patients through online portals at Rs. 70,000 apiece.

Information

Delhi Police filed 300+ cheating cases in past three weeks

The Delhi Police has filed 303 cases of hoarding, black marketing, and cheating, involving essential drugs and oxygen cylinders/concentrators, in the past three weeks, a report said on Thursday.

In fact, 2,822 total units of essential medical equipment were recovered by the cops.

The city police has also launched a helpline to lodge complaints about such illegal activities. The number is 011-23469900.

Situation in India

The COVID-19 situation in India

India has been gripped by a dreadful second wave of the coronavirus pandemic amid acute shortages of medical oxygen, hospital beds, ambulances, and even drugs and injections.

People across the country are forced to overpay for these necessities or buy them from the black market.

In the last 24 hours, India logged 4.14 lakh new cases - the highest-ever one-day surge for any country.