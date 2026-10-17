Abhijeet Dipke, Neha Bora released after New Delhi protest detention
Abhijeet Dipke (Cockroach Janata Party founder) and Neha Bora (All India Students's Association president) were released on Saturday after being briefly detained ahead of the Lehra Do Tiranga protest in New Delhi.
Bora was let go after completion of formalities related to her preventive detention under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act, while Dipke secured bail by agreeing to keep the peace.
Supreme Court appointed committee launches portal
Their detentions happened just as the Supreme Court-appointed High Powered Enquiry Committee launched a portal for people to report abuses from July's violence, including the use of pellet guns, targeted violence and harassment of female protesters, and excessive violence and destruction of property by either side.
Over 150 protesters were held at the rally for breaking police orders, highlighting ongoing tensions in the city.
Earlier, Dipke and other CJP members had also faced preventive custody but were released after promising good conduct.