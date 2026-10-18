Absconding accused Shraddha Dubey says Shiva Sharma died by suicide
India
Shraddha Dubey, accused in the Shiva Sharma murder case, says Sharma actually died by suicide after jumping from her building's fourth floor.
She's currently absconding and has questioned why recordings from her building have not been made public, insisting it could clear her name.
Dubey is asking for a fair investigation and wants people to wait for all the facts before making up their minds.
Dubey alleges Shiva Sharma took jewelry
Dubey also claims Sharma was struggling with heavy debts and had taken jewelry from her home, promising in a video to return it.
Meanwhile, Dubey claimed Sharma died by suicide after jumping from the fourth floor of her building.
Dubey is absconding as the investigation continues.