Company seeks Modi's permission for $500bn investment in bizarre ad

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Last updated on May 24, 2021, 02:47 pm

Instead of approaching Modi with its proposal, Landomus Realty placed advertisements in newspapers.

A company, purportedly based in the United States, has approached the Narendra Modi government with a proposal to invest $500 billion in infrastructural projects in India. However, instead of approaching the government directly, the company, named Landomus Realty, placed advertisements in newspapers across India, addressing PM Modi. Curiously, not much is known about the company, which also promises to make India free of COVID-19.

$500bn proposed as first phase investment in NIP, non-NIP projects

The advertisement stated, "Landomus Realty Ventures Inc, USA, would like to invest USD 500 Billion in Equity as the first phase of investment into the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) and Non-NIP projects listed by the government of India the India Investment Grid for 'Invest India' initiative." It "aims to assist the Government in its endeavor to...achieve the USD 5 trillion GDP target."

'We have concrete plan to make India pandemic free'

Landomus wants to make India a "global destination" by supporting infrastructural projects, "along with investors and developers under the India Investment Grid in sectors such as Energy, Social, Infrastructure, Manufacturing, Transport, Food Processing & Agriculture, Water & Sanitation, etc." A footnote read, "We have a concrete plan to make India pandemic free and request you to provide an opportunity to present our plan."

Company

What do we know about Landomus Realty?

Landomus also made the announcement on its one-page website. According to its website, the company's directors include Gunashree Pradeep Kumar, Mamatha HN, Pradeep Kumar Satyaprakash, Rakshith Gangadhar, and Yashas Pradeep Kumar. Its advisors include AVV Bhaskar, Pamela Keough, Praveen Muralidhar, Praveen Oscar Shiri, and Naveen Sajjan. The website lists its address as Secaucus, New Jersey, the United States.

Other details

Landomus registered at Registrar of Companies, Bengaluru: Zaubacorp

According to Zaubacorp, Landomus was incorporated in July 2015 and is registered at the Registrar of Companies, Bengaluru. Its authorized share capital is Rs. 10,00,000 and its paid-up capital is Rs. 1,00,000. According to Zoominfo, Landomus has 19 employees and a revenue of $5 million. A Whois lookup showed the website was registered in July 2015 by the United Land Bank, Karnataka.