After NEET, allegations of paper leak in UGC-NET exam
What's the story
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is facing fresh allegations of a paper leak in the UGC-NET June 2026 exam. The allegations come on the heels of a similar controversy involving the NEET-UG exam, which was canceled and a retest was held on June 21. Per TOI, a 100-page PDF, allegedly related to the Sociology question paper setting, was circulated before the UGC-NET exam, with nearly 90 questions matching those on the actual test.
Probe initiated
Education Ministry directs NTA to probe allegations
The Education Ministry has reportedly directed the NTA to investigate these allegations. The matter escalated after the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, shared a report flagging the alleged leak on X. Slamming the Modi government, he wrote, "Just a few weeks after the NEET paper leak, reports are now emerging that a 100-page PDF was circulated right before the UGC-NET exam. This PDF pertains to the question paper setting, which is available only with the NTA."
Twitter Post
Read Gandhi's tweet here
पिछले सप्ताह हुई UGC-NET परीक्षा को लेकर सामने आए गंभीर आरोप बेहद चौंकाने वाले हैं।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 8, 2026
NEET पेपर लीक के कुछ ही हफ्तों बाद अब खबरें आ रही हैं कि -
- UGC-NET परीक्षा से ठीक पहले 100 पन्नों की एक PDF प्रसारित हुई।
- यह PDF उस question paper setting की है, जो सिर्फ़ NTA के पास उपलब्ध… pic.twitter.com/16hyeGaAlT
Allegations detailed
Question paper allegedly sold for ₹2.25 lakh
Gandhi alleged that the question paper was being sold for ₹2.25 lakh in several states, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan. He also claimed that the same network offered papers for future exams like CSIR-NET, HTET, and ADA. The allegations come amid heightened scrutiny of high-stakes examinations after recent controversies over the NEET-UG paper leak triggered political controversy and government promises of stronger safeguards.
Quality concerns
Candidates raise concerns over quality of exam
Candidates who took the UGC-NET Sociology exam have also complained about multiple spelling mistakes, distorted names of prominent thinkers, and inaccurate Hindi translations. These issues raise concerns over quality checks during question paper preparation and moderation. The UGC-NET is conducted by NTA to determine eligibility for assistant professorships, Junior Research Fellowships, and admission to PhD programs.