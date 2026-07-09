After NEET, allegations of paper leak in UGC-NET exam 

Probe initiated

Education Ministry directs NTA to probe allegations

The Education Ministry has reportedly directed the NTA to investigate these allegations. The matter escalated after the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, shared a report flagging the alleged leak on X. Slamming the Modi government, he wrote, "Just a few weeks after the NEET paper leak, reports are now emerging that a 100-page PDF was circulated right before the UGC-NET exam. This PDF pertains to the question paper setting, which is available only with the NTA."