Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the new farm laws passed by the central government this year will help remove barriers between the agricultural and associated sectors. It will create new markets for the farmers and help them gain from technological advancements, he assured. His statement comes at a time when thousands of farmers are protesting against the said laws.

Details Unnecessary walls between industries slows down growth: PM Modi

PM Modi noted that when one sector grows, its effect is seen on several other sectors. "But imagine what would happen when unnecessary walls are erected between industries. No industry will grow as fast as it should," he said, while speaking at the virtual 93rd Annual Convention of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

Details The reforms will give farmers new markets: PM Modi

PM Modi highlighted that now the barriers in the agricultural and related sectors such as food processing, storage, and cold chains are being removed. "These reforms will give farmers new markets, advantages of technology, and help bring investments. It is my country's farmers who will benefit the most from all this," he said in the address.

Quote 'These efforts are aimed at increasing farmers' incomes'

Further clarifying the provisions of the new farm laws, PM Modi said, "Now farmers have the option of selling their produce in mandis (markets) as well as to outside parties. These efforts are aimed at increasing farmers' incomes."

Agitation Thousands of farmers are protesting the new farm laws

Thousands of farmers from several states across the country have been protesting against the three new farm laws, alleging that they will deprive them of the minimum guaranteed price and make them vulnerable to big corporates. The agitation has also received support from various opposition parties. Thus far, multiple rounds of dialogue between farmer groups and the government have failed to end the deadlock.

Information Farmers demand complete withdrawal of the laws