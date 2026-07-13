Ayodhya Ram temple donation theft probe: SIT recommends AI monitoring

Arrests made

VIP entry passes deactivated

So far, eight people have been arrested in connection with the case. Police have recovered around ₹80 lakh in cash and some jewelry from the accused. Separately, the Trust has tightened security protocols by deactivating identification credentials used by Champat Rai, Gopal Rao, and trustee Anil Mishra to issue VIP entry passes. With these IDs deactivated after their resignations, all passes issued through those credentials are now invalid, India Today said, citing sources.