Ayodhya Ram temple donation theft probe: SIT recommends AI monitoring
What's the story
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Ayodhya Ram Temple donation theft is considering an AI-based monitoring system as a key recommendation in its final report, according to India Today. The report, which is due to the Uttar Pradesh government by July 15, aims to employ AI to enhance oversight of temple operations, monitor offerings, and ensure transparency in donation handling. The SIT was formed on June 13 after cash and valuables donated at the temple were misappropriated.
Investigation progress
SIT probe began on June 15
The SIT, headed by Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, started its investigation on June 15. A week later, it submitted a preliminary report to the state government on June 23. The report revealed 70 instances of donation theft in just 40 days, with CCTV footage supporting these findings. As the probe expanded, the SIT sought more time and was given a 15-day extension until July 1.
Donation management
Trust reviews donation handling process
The controversy has also led the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to review its donation handling process. Currently, all cash from the temple's donation boxes is deposited with the State Bank of India (SBI) branch at Naya Ghat in Ayodhya. The trust is now considering options such as switching banks or making multiple deposits across different banks.
Security concerns
Allegations of security protocol violations
Former trust general secretary Champat Rai alleged SBI failed to enforce basic safeguards during cash counting. These included mandatory frisking of staff and pocketless uniforms. The SIT's preliminary findings also highlighted repeated violations of security protocols during cash counting. Investigators are now looking into whether supervisory lapses played a role in the alleged embezzlement.
Arrests made
VIP entry passes deactivated
So far, eight people have been arrested in connection with the case. Police have recovered around ₹80 lakh in cash and some jewelry from the accused. Separately, the Trust has tightened security protocols by deactivating identification credentials used by Champat Rai, Gopal Rao, and trustee Anil Mishra to issue VIP entry passes. With these IDs deactivated after their resignations, all passes issued through those credentials are now invalid, India Today said, citing sources.