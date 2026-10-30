AIIMS Gorakhpur executive director Vibha Dutta rushed for heart checkup
India
AIIMS Gorakhpur's Executive Director, Major General (Retd) Vibha Dutta, was rushed to the hospital for a heart checkup.
She first went to AIIMS, but since its cath lab isn't up and running yet, she was moved to a private hospital.
Thankfully, her condition was stable, and doctors sent her home the same evening.
AIIMS Gorakhpur cath lab 70% complete
This incident has put the spotlight on how important a working cath lab is for the institute.
AIIMS Gorakhpur says about 70% of the setup is done, and it is aiming to have it ready by December, meaning better heart care for people in Gorakhpur and nearby areas soon.